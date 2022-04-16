Mamata Banerjee thanks Mother-Earth-People team for giving New Year gifts, tweets Mamata Banerjee – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Trinamool has already declared victory in Baliganj. Trinamool candidate Shatrughan Sinha got more than two lakh votes in Asansol. Two seats are guaranteed in the state by-elections. Trinamool leader and state chief minister Mamata Banerjee retweeted the results shortly after noon on Saturday. On Saturday, Mamata took to Twitter to express her views on the results of the vote.

Mamata wrote, ‘Congratulations to all the voters for winning the Trinamool candidates in Asansol and Baliganj. Congratulations to our mother-land-people government for giving us this warm New Year’s gift. Salute to our voters that they have been able to rely on us.

I sincerely thank the electors of the Asansol Parliamentary Constituency and the Ballygunge Assembly Constituency for giving decisive mandate to AITC party candidates. (1/2) – Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) April 16, 2022

BJP has collapsed in Asansol and Baliganj. Gerua Shibir has reached the third place in Baliganj. The number of votes has decreased a lot compared to the assembly elections. In Baliganj, Babul Supriya has won by more than 19,000 votes. In Asansol, on the other hand, Trinamool candidate Shatrughan Sinha is leading with 200,000 votes. All in all, the by-elections have caused a green storm in Bengal. And so this time Mamata from Kolkata responded.

