Mamata Banerjee: The party will highlight the success of Mamata Banerjee’s work in tribal areas

Kolkata: This time the party will highlight the success of Mamata Banerjee’s work in tribal areas. What work he has done for the development of tribals will be highlighted. BJP is misrepresenting Trinamool Congress, the ruling party will also give this message. Soon the campaign will start from the northern districts. Meetings will be held in Malda and Dinajpur first. After this meeting will be held in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar Itahar MLA Mosharraf Hossain has been given special responsibility. Meetings have been asked to be organized in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, two Dinajpur tribal areas. Birbaha Hansda and Jyotsna Mandi will be held in tribal areas.

What Mamata Banerjee has done for the tribals will be spread from house to house. Mamata’s work on Sari Dharma and the letter sent to the Center will be shown. All these political programs will start soon. Earlier it was seen that the crowd of party workers-supporters from North Bengal and Jangalmahal was relatively less in the meeting on July 21, 2019. As the reason, the political circles said that in the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, the BJP had great success in those two areas of the state, the Trinamool Congress was completely cornered. He had an impact on Trinamool Martyrs’ Day. Although later in the 2021 Assembly elections, the Ghassful camp has seen a lot of success in Jangalmahal. BJP has managed to retain relatively the northern districts.

Trinamool wants to counter BJP’s political strategy of tribal support. This time, the biggest meeting was held in Jalpaiguri in preparation for Martyr’s Day. Apart from that, big gatherings elsewhere in the state did not happen like that. Trinamool Congress All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee made a long speech there. Moreover, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was on administrative work in the hills for three days at this time. Mamata also made direct public relations by making Fuchka-Momo. There is no doubt in the political circles that Trinamool Congress’s main goal is to regain the lost ground in North Bengal in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On the other hand, the BJP is desperate to get more votes from the natives in the state by fielding tribal women candidates in the presidential election. The saffron camp has also started campaigning by publishing posters calling Trinamool ‘anti-tribal’. MLA Mosharraf Hossain said, “First we will hold meetings in Maldah and Dinajpur. Statistics of what the state government has done in tribal areas in the last eleven years will be presented. We will even give the message that the BJP is misrepresenting.”

Trinamool state secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “The state government is working for the tribals. The family is working. BJP has started misleading people. BJP is not really a friend of tribals. There has also been development in Bengal. People will definitely understand BJP’s political propaganda. After announcing his name as President, he saw that electricity reached his village.

