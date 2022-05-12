Mamata Banerjee: There will be many more districts in Bengal? Mamata informed! The problem is just one thing

#Kolkata: Are more districts going to be added in West Bengal? Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke of that possibility. Speaking at the inauguration of the newly constructed town hall on Thursday, the Chief Minister said, “We have increased the post of Joint, Additional Secretary for Wbcs officers. The quota of wbcs needs to be increased anew. If necessary, we will increase the district. The number of IAS officers has also increased.

After that, the Chief Minister added, “But we are not getting everything as required. So we can’t increase the district. We want to increase the district. Towards the end of your working life, when you were leaving, I heard that your increments were being stopped. After reaching the upper limit of increment, you will get increment of 10 thousand rupees.

Mamata Banerjee’s further announcement is that more WBCS officers will be appointed as district governors. Equal Special Allowance will be given to WBCS Officers, District Governors and SDOs. WBCS officers will receive a special allowance of Rs 10,000 if they reach the upper limit of the mine scale while on duty. WBCS officers will be appointed as Divisional Chief Secretary. Health check-ups will also be arranged for WBCS officers every year.

Addressing the WBCS officers, the Chief Minister said, “You are the real face of the government. Many work in many posts. Many of you are doing well. Three DMs have done a very good job. Today 23 districts. There may be 48 districts in the coming days. See Bihar. How many of their districts. I want my staff number to share. There is no officer even though there is infrastructure.

The Chief Minister did not stop here. “Wbcs officers who are working as senior most secretaries will be made departmental secretaries,” he said. I am announcing. So that there is no discrimination between IAS-wbcs officers. wbcs-officers will undergo health check up every year.

