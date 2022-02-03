Mamata Banerjee: This is the first time in Corona-Kale, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made an important announcement from Netaji Indoor!

#Kolkata: This time, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sat in a meeting with administrative officials, not a virtual one. The Chief Minister held a review meeting of each department as well as each district in person. Today, February 3, at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met the District Magistrates of each district, the Superintendent of Police and the Additional Chief Secretary of each department, the Chief Secretaries. He expressed his displeasure over the work of several districts and praised various departments.

On the same day, the Chief Minister said, “Whoever is in charge of the department, they have to monitor it regularly. I have to see if my office is working properly. I just gave up money, it will not happen. A government works well only when its work is done well. No negligence in government work will be tolerated. Don’t put your work on the shoulders of others. “

On the same day, Mamata Banerjee said, “I will tell the DMs and SPs to look at the CMO grievances in a good way. We did not have any income during Kovid. We have given the first dose of the vaccine to 85% of the people. We gave the second dose to 82% of the people. There is still a gap of 70-75 thousand in the government at the door. 6 more projects are being added to the door government. A total of 24 project applications will be accepted by the government at the door.

Regarding Lakshmi’s treasury, he said, “16.5 million people have been brought to Lakshmi’s treasury.” However, he expressed his displeasure over the role of banks in student credit cards. The biggest obstacle is the banks. Banks are not cooperating. Other banks are not giving. It seems that the banks are doing kindness. Politically or someone is forbidding them.

