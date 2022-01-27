Mamata Banerjee: This is the first time in Corona-Kale that an emergency order was issued on February 3 from Nabanna! Start preparing …

#Kolkata: This time, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is sitting in a meeting with administrative officials, not virtually. The Chief Minister will physically review the meetings of each department as well as each district. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called a meeting of district governors and superintendents of police of each district and additional chief secretaries and chief secretaries of each department at Netaji Indoor Stadium on February 3 at 2 pm.

According to sources, the Chief Minister will review each department from time to time. The Chief Minister will review how much development has been done in each district and where there are shortcomings. District governors, superintendents of police and additional district governors have been directed to attend the meeting.

For the first time in the Corona situation, the Chief Minister is going to hold a physical review meeting with the officials of all the districts and all the departments. Such is the news in Nabanna Sutra. In national politics, the Trinamool Congress is gradually becoming the face of opposition to the BJP. Today, Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee will give a message to the party MPs on the role of Trinamool Congress in the upcoming budget session. The Trinamool leader has called a meeting of all the MPs of the party this afternoon. However, this meeting will be virtual.



According to sources, the leader will talk to the party MPs from her home in Kalighat The session of the parliament is starting on January 31. Before that, the Trinamool leader will give instructions on what issues the parliamentarians will be vocal about at the national level at this moment in the parliament. Every anti-BJP state is angry with the central government’s disastrous black laws and bureaucracy. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already sent a letter to the Prime Minister in this regard. Trinamool MPs will join the protest inside and outside the parliament against the black law that the central government wants to bring.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: January 27, 2022, 12:38 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee, Nabanna