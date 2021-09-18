Mamata Banerjee VS Priyanka Tibrewal | BJP’s new strategy to attract votes, Priyanka ‘Didi!

#Kolkata: Only ‘Didi’ (Mamata Banerjee VS Priyanka Tibrewal) across Bhabanipur. All eyes are on this high profile center Because Mamata Banerjee alias Didi is fighting from this assembly constituency. Special slogans have been made for him. Development in the house, the daughter of the house in Bhabanipur. This is where BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal Thuri Priyanka Didi appeared with a new poster in a fight with ‘House Girl’. Yes, Priyanka is Didi.

From Camac Street to Harish Mukherjee Street. From Sarat Bose Road to Oli-Gali in Bhabanipur. Priyanka Didi standing next to Narendra Modi. The poster of Gerua Backdrop will catch everyone’s eye as it wanders around the Bhabanipur Assembly. And the grassroots leaders have started mocking the fight of such ‘Didi’.

Read more-Radical change! Dakshineswar-Kabi Subhash is now a technology coach on the metro route, know in detail what benefits

According to the political circles, the fight against Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur is quite difficult and challenging for the representatives of any political party. Especially when the Trinamool candidate Shobhandev Chattopadhyay won the just-concluded election with about 26,000 votes. And in the vote that Mamata Banerjee is fighting, the fight is getting tougher. That is why BJP is insisting on the word ‘Didi’ to fight with the image of the girl of the house. The writing on the wall of Bhabanipur has started. Mamata Banerjee’s name is mentioned on the wall, poster or flex. There is mention of the name as BJP candidate Priyanka Didi. And political discussions are going on around this new poster.

Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh said, “Hmm, the poster has come into view. It’s funny. He told his party workers not to write my last name, brother. So Tibrewal is not going to be written next to Priyanka. He gave up the last name. Hara Harben is doing all such propaganda. “

BJP workers, however, say, what is so objectionable about Didi? She is our sister. And there is no connection between standing up and voting and not standing up.

BJP MP Arjun Singh said that in Bengali culture, boys are called grandfathers and girls are called sisters. It is the same thing. Kunal Ghosh, however, says, ‘Besides the letter, he is also tearing up the title. What kind of candidate is this? ‘