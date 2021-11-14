Mamata Banerjee Vs Suvendu Adhikari case hearing on High Court And Supreme court might be tomorrow | Nandigram case to be heard in Supreme Court and High Court on Monday … – News18 Bangla

# য়NewDelhi: 6 On behalf of Shuvendu Adhikari, veteran lawyer Maninder Singh Nandigram (Nandigram Case) moved the bench seeking transfer of the election case outside West Bengal to a bench of Supreme Court Chief Justice NV Ramanna, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice Hima Kohli. The case is not permanently scheduled for hearing (Nandigram Case). The case is scheduled to be heard on Monday, November 15. As a result, the Nandigram-case may be heard simultaneously in the Supreme Court and High Court on Monday.

Chief Minister v. Leader of the Opposition (Nandigram Case). Many of the lawyers think that if the case is heard in the apex court, the High Court hearing may be postponed. A bench of Justice Hima Kohli in the apex court may hear the Nandigram vote case. However, some of the lawyers feel that since the case is being taken up in the apex court, there may be no hearing in the High Court. However, the future of this case will be known on Monday

Last Thursday, the apex court informed the registrar’s office that the petition filed by Shuvendu Adhikari should not be removed from the list dated 15th. Mamata Banerjee has filed a case in the Calcutta High Court challenging the victory of Shuvendu Adhikari in Nandigram in the Assembly elections. Shuvendu Adhikari has approached the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case to another court outside West Bengal, challenging his victory. The apex court directed the registrar’s office to respond to the plea of ​​Shuvendu’s lawyer.

It may be mentioned that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had filed an application in the Calcutta High Court alleging fraud in the counting of votes in Nandigram. His target was state opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari. The case was first heard in the High Court in June by a bench of Justice Kaushik Chander. However, Justice Chanda was acquitted of the case by imposing a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the objections of the Chief Minister. Later in July, the case went to the bench of Justice Shampa Sarkar. But in this case Shuvendu Adhikari sat crouched as the bench was changed. He asserted that his confession had been obtained through torture and that his confession had been obtained through torture.

The Leader of the Opposition then approached the Supreme Court expressing distrust in the Calcutta High Court. His plea was that the case pending in the Calcutta High Court be transferred to any state other than West Bengal. In this situation, the case went to the Supreme Court and the Justice Government adjourned the hearing in the High Court for three months. The hearing was set to resume this November. The Nandigram case is coming up in the High Court on Monday. It is also rising in the Supreme Court.