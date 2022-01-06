Mamata Banerjee warns of Covid – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern over the Corona situation at the state cabinet meeting. The cabinet had a meeting on Friday to discuss the situation in the state. There the Chief Minister gave some instructions to the members of the cabinet. According to sources, the Chief Minister has directed the ministers to pay special attention to their areas. He said the ministers should keep an eye on whether the containment zones in their respective areas are being regulated properly. In addition, everyone in the area must comply with Corona’s restrictions.

Read more – Compassion for the people to obey the rules, if the infection is more strict restrictions!

Mamata Banerjee discussed in detail the cowardly situation in the state in a cabinet meeting on the same day. After that the Chief Minister held a press conference. There, Kovid explicitly advised the people of the state to abide by the rules. “Please wear a mask,” he said. And follow the Kovid rules. The mask must be worn. Use gloves. Follow all the rules of Corona.

Read more – The two drivers of the CM’s car attacked by Corona, be careful, says Mamata

The Chief Minister reminded that although the death rate in Corona is not high this time, it is spreading rapidly among innumerable people. As a result, if it is one person, it is quickly becoming ten people. Everyone in one house is being attacked. So be careful. If one person is infected in someone’s house, the rest should also be careful. Do not let loose. Mamata elaborated on the state of cowardice in the state with statistics. He said, “The chief minister said that 45,418 patients have been found in the state in the last few days. 2,920 people have been admitted to the hospital. The number of hospital admissions is very low. There are 19,560 beds and 4,100 ICU beds, but there is no need to go to the hospital if there are less symptoms, he said.