Mamata Banerjee: Which way to fight against BJP, Mamata Banerjee’s letter caused a stir

#Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee has already taken the initiative to form an anti-BJP alliance. He had earlier written letters to almost all the important opposition leaders in the country, including Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar. Mamata Banerjee’s initiative to build opposition unity in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls has been repeatedly discussed. This time, the Chief Minister of West Bengal gave a letter to the Chief Ministers of the anti-BJP states to stop the BJP again.

WB CM-TMC chief Mamata Banerjee writes to all Oppn leaders & CMs, “expressing concern over BJP’s direct attacks on democracy”. & suitability, ‘letter reads pic.twitter.com/OvlV2W4yo6 – ANI (ANI) March 29, 2022

“We will unite against the BJP,” he wrote in the letter. The BJP is destroying democracy. We have to stand against it. Everyone must be united. Opposition is using ED-CBI to harm the opposition. It is my firm belief that the time has come for a united fight against the blow that the BJP is inflicting on democracy and the Constitution. My appeal to all, let’s sit down together and discuss it at our own opportunity, and speak out against it. “

Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly written letters to the leaders of various opposition parties to keep the federal structure of the country intact. He also spoke of Kejriwal’s ‘success’ ahead of the West Bengal Assembly polls. In the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won all the seats in the Union Territory of Delhi. But a few months later, Mamata reminded him that Kejriwal’s ‘up’ in the assembly polls had won by a landslide. In Bengal too, his party defeated the BJP.

After seizing power in Bengal for the third time, Mamata Banerjee wants to include the chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states in the party. A few months ago, he met with various opposition leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Sharad Pawar. Tried to roll in salt before 2024. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also proposed a meeting with the Chief Ministers of the Opposition.

Recently, Assembly elections have been held in 5 states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand. The BJP is in power in all the four states except Punjab. Narendra Modi also claimed that the results indicate the victory of the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In this situation, the political circles think that the letter of Mamata Banerjee to the opposition leaders is very significant.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: March 29, 2022, 12:49 IST

