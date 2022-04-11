Mamata Banerjee: Why is BJP so afraid, why CBI-ED weapons? Intense agitation over Mamata’s demands

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Bishwa Bangla Mela premises on Monday. However, from that occasion onwards, he sharply attacked the BJP. The Chief Minister also spoke on why the central agencies are being used against the opposition including the grassroots. He said, “How many CBI, ED have we done? How many CPIM leaders have been arrested? In fact, the grassroots will accelerate in 2024. That is the real fear. “

At the same time, the Chief Minister strongly demanded, “Don’t think so weak. Today, in spite of so much hardship, the government employees get paid on the 1st. The center owes 90 thousand crore rupees. Yet we do not deprive anyone. Today, the Reserve Bank is concerned about the economy. What happened in Sri Lanka will not affect here? You have the agency, I have it. “

Read more: Huge steps in the development of the state, the noise surrounding a meeting in Navanna

“There are many political parties in the country,” she said. One thing to say at the time of voting. As soon as the vote is over, other things can be heard. Before the vote, I said I will do Lakshmi’s treasure, I have done it. I talked about student credit cards, I did. I talked about rations at the door, I did. And the center increases the price of petrol 10 times a year. Gas increases the price of kerosene. It burns its own fire, and also defames Bengal. They do not love Bengali. It has nothing to do with people. “

Read more: What is the situation of Smriti Irani in the plane! Hot debate, viral video

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, “As far as I know, 14 countries are coming. My mission now is one – art. Many more industries are coming in the coming days. Dhanadhanye stadium is coming in 2 to 3 months. Big work requires big mindset. Learn to be proud of yourself. Learn to be proud of yourself. A lot of projects are coming here. “

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: April 11, 2022, 16:11 IST

Tags: BJP, Mamata Banerjee