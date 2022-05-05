Mamata Banerjee: Will the team leader give any big instructions? All eyes of the ruling leaders on the new grassroots building today!

#Kolkata: Akshay III has entered the house. Party Chairperson Mamata Banerjee will enter the new party office today. State committee meeting today at 4 pm at the temporary Trinamool building near the metropolis. This meeting of the ruling party is very important from the organizational point of view Multiple programs as he can announce from this meeting. Similarly, from the new office, Mamata Banerjee can share the responsibilities in the party office.

At present, the house of Supremo Mamata Bandopadhyay, All India General Secretary of the party Abhishek Bandopadhyay and State President Subrata Boxir has been fixed in the new Trinamool Bhaban. It is thought that the office room may be allocated for some important leaders of the party There are names of Firhad Hakim, Arup Biswas, Sudip Bandopadhyay in the practice Besides, the youth president of the party is Saini Ghosh. Room 6 can also be allocated for all the branch organizations of the party including student and labor organizations Today Mamata Banerjee can give necessary instructions in this regard.

Read more: Why the government has given a long summer vacation? Dilip Ghosh’s explosive claim! What did you say?

Panchayat vote in the state next year. It is believed that Mamata Banerjee may announce several programs today. As a result, the number of party leaders and workers from the district will increase in this office. Therefore, full political activities will be carried out from this house. This is the address of the new building for the Trinamool Congress workers. And the new Trinamool building is a short distance from this metropolitan Durga house. The four-story green house has already been entered. Pujo was performed by veteran politician and state agriculture minister Shobhandev Chatterjee. And in this new building, almost all the leaders and workers of the grassroots were present on Tuesday.

Read more: We have to get more organized in the panchayat elections, Trinamool gave a big responsibility to Kirti Azad!

Mamata Bandopadhyay’s 13 paintings are eyeing the new building. The elevator and stairs are just below the state president’s house on the ground floor And in every step of that ladder there is a picture drawn by Mamata Bandopadhyay According to sources, the paintings were painted by Mamata Banerjee for an exhibition in 2004. From there, some pictures have been collected and kept for exhibition A picture of Kalipratima of Kalighat has been kept on the ground floor of the state president’s house Reception 7 on the right of the first floor of this new temporary building State President’s House 7 on the left After that there are multiple rooms on each floor, conference room, meeting room. However, Mamata Banerjee will decide who will sit on which floor and in which room. Sources said that he can share that responsibility today

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 05, 2022, 09:16 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee, TMC