Mamata Banerjee: Young man at the CM’s house at the top of the wall at night, big step now! Strange claim of the accused

#Kolkata: An unidentified youth entered the house of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. All the policemen who were on duty that night were asked to return to their old postings. Sources said that such instructions have been given. It is learned that 15 to 20 police personnel were on duty at the Chief Minister’s house that night.

They have been asked to return to the old postings. In other words, those who came from Kolkata Police have been asked to go back to the old postings of Kolkata Police. Those who came from the state police were sent to the old postings of the state police. This is the news found in Nabanna Sutra.

However, the arrested youth claimed that the accused Hafizul Mollah had entered the house of Mamata Banerjee at Panchil Top thinking that it was not the house of the Chief Minister but Lalbazar, the headquarters of Kolkata Police. He made such a demand during the police interrogation. Hafizul broke into the Chief Minister’s house last Saturday night. On Sunday morning, the security guards sensed his presence inside the Chief Minister’s house He was arrested after that

The court has ordered his police custody till July 11 According to PTI, Hafizul told police in a preliminary interrogation that he thought the chief minister’s house was the headquarters of the Kolkata police. So the 30-year-old tried to get there But Hafizul could not give a proper explanation as he needed to enter Lalbazar in the middle of the night, according to news sources. PTI 7 quoted a Kolkata police official as saying

The investigation further revealed that the young man named Hafizul Mollah first claimed that he was selling fruits He later claimed to be the driver of a freight car According to police sources, the young man is not mentally stable Police are also looking into where he went before reaching Kalighat on Saturday night.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: July 05, 2022, 13:54 IST

Tags: Kolkata Police, Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Police