Mamata Banerjees statement on partha chatterjees arrest on ssc scam, I am sad today, I don’t know how it happened: Mamata – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: After the arrest of Partha Chatterjee, Trinamool leader and state chief minister Mamata Banerjee finally opened her mouth. Just as he targeted the BJP. He also claimed clearly that the party has no connection with corruption. On this day, the Chief Minister repeatedly spoke about ‘corruption’ from the Bangabhushan award ceremony. Said, “I myself am sorry for this incident, shocked. But this incident has to be seen. Our team is very transparent. Our party was not made of thieves and robbers.

After that, Mamata said, “I know how much influence the BJP has on the judicial system. You must hire an agency. But the agencies will break the waist, break the party, break the government, we will not bow down to threats. The government will not take responsibility if someone has made a mistake. Neither party. The party has nothing to do with that woman.”

The BJP and the opposition have already come together with Arpita’s picture with Mamata Banerjee. That topic also came up in Mamata’s speech today. He said, “I went to a pandal. How to know a woman gone! He is a friend of Peter. All women are disrespected by one woman. If someone is guilty, no one will support him. But if someone insults me in this way, then I will say that a wounded lion is terrible.

The Chief Minister added, “Money has been recovered from a woman’s house. Let it be judged in time. I don’t mind a life sentence if proven true. But tell me why my picture is being given! I don’t eat on anyone’s money. I live on my own money even though I have a circuit house. i have book I get the royalties. It should also be seen if it is trapped.”

When the CPIM is repeatedly pointing the finger at Mamata on the issue of corruption, today the Chief Minister has also countered it. He said, “I do not support any injustice, I do not support corruption. I especially get a parliament pension of Rs 1 lakh for 11 years. I didn’t take a penny. I am really sad today. sorry In the behavior of some political parties. Some may make mistakes. The day I heard that some children had been deprived, I told the CPIM boys and girls to give them jobs. Moreover, I extended them further by making lists and cabinets.”

After that, Mamata attacked the BJP and said, “BJP is playing slander by showing mountains of money. Money was found in a woman’s house. I want the truth to come out. I did politics all my life not because of it, but to enjoy life. I had an idea to leave politics, serve country. But tell me that all the students of the school are the same? There will be a difference.

