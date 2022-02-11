February 11, 2022

Mamata called an emergency meeting of the party at Kalighat on Saturday, Abhishek will also be there – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee called an emergency meeting of the party in Kalighat on Saturday amid protests over candidate posts, one person posting on social media demanding one post. The party’s all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will be present at the meeting along with other top leaders of the party on Saturday afternoon.

According to grassroots sources, almost all of the leaders who were given responsibilities after the party’s organizational election at the Netaji Indoor Stadium a few days ago will be present at Saturday’s meeting. Among them are Perth Chatterjee, Subrata Boxi, Firhad Hakim, Chandrima Bhattacharya and many other top leaders of the party. Basically, the way the organization of the party will go in the coming days is to be discussed in this meeting

Details coming …

