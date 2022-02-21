February 21, 2022

Mamata calls Anis Khan’s father to meet Nabanne today – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has summoned Selim Khan, father of the slain student leader Anis Khan of Howrah’s Amta. On the same day, the Chief Minister is likely to meet Anis Khan’s father in Navanne

State Panchayat Minister Pulak Roy visited the house of the slain student leader today He talked to Anis Khan’s father Selim Khan It is through him that the message of the Chief Minister has been conveyed to Anis’s father According to Nabanna sources, Selim Khan can come to Nabanna by 3 pm today

Read more: Anis’s death was investigated by an officer of DSP rank, directed by DG, what came up in the autopsy report?

The state has assured a proper investigation into the death of Anis Khan Despite allegations against the police, the administration has assured an impartial investigation

Four armed policemen have also been deployed outside the house following the demands of the family of the slain student leader However, Selim Khan, the father of the slain student leader, is still adamant in his demand for a CBI probe

Details coming …

