Mamata is cooking her mother’s food by fasting all day! Viral video at the moment – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In the field of politics, he is seen supervising the administrative work in the meeting. But on this one day of the year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is seen in a completely different form (Mamata Banerjee Kali Puja 2021). He handled almost everything of Kalipujo in his own house. The Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) personally organized the pujo, starting from the cooking of mother’s bhog to the making of garlands. Mamata Banerjee has been performing Kalipujo at her home since 198. This time too is no exception.

Mamata Banerjee cooked her own food from fasting all day. As always, his preoccupation with pujo was caught at his house in Kalighat. The video of the Chief Minister himself enjoying cooking is already viral on social media. Every year this video responds to the net world. As can be seen in the video, Mamata is cooking with a pickaxe in her mind. And on this day, the family of the Chief Minister also rejoices from one place. However, this time the Kovid rule is also being kept in mind in the house pujo. Not only famous politicians or party members are present in Mamata’s house on this day. The door is open for ordinary people to visit their mother.

Apart from cooking, preparations for other pujas are also in full swing. Mamata Banerjee has also taken part in all those gathering machines. He has decorated the surroundings of the puja with a lamp in his hand. Indranil Sen and Firhad Hakim have already reached the Pujo of the Chief Minister’s house. Many more will join the pujo at the Chief Minister’s house shortly after. Another specialty of this pujo is that the residents of Navneer old age home are invited. This time too they have come and appeared. Separate seating arrangements have been made for the elders to watch the pujo. Indranil Sen is singing their songs. But Mamata is keeping an eye on everything. He is also keeping an eye on the hospitality of the guests.