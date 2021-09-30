Mamata is worried about the turnout rate, BJP hopes for non-occurrence, soon after the start of voting in Bhabanipur – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Voting starts at 7 am in Bhabanipur Today, the whole country will be watching the Bhabanipur by-election (Bhabanipore By ELection). Because the candidate from this center is the Chief Minister of the state Mamata Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee) Mamata Banerjee will have to win from Bhabanipur to remain as the Chief Minister That is why the interest of the whole country in this by-election is at its peak Voting started at 7 am in Bhabanipur

Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as the Chief Minister after her defeat to Shuvendu Adhikari at Nandigram. But according to the rules, he had to become a MLA by winning from any one center within six months That is why the Chief Minister has chosen his old center Trinamool’s Shobhandev Chatterjee won the last assembly election from Bhabanipur. Shobhandev has resigned as MLA to make room for the Chief Minister to contest the polls. Mamata became the chief minister after winning the by-election from Bhabanipur after the Trinamool Congress seized power in 2011.

Though the Trinamool Shibir has no doubt about the victory, the Chief Minister is most concerned about the turnout in Bhabanipur. During the election campaign, he has repeatedly requested the party leaders, workers and the general public to cast their votes Because if the voting rate decreases, the opposition can get the benefit

On the other hand, though late, the BJP has fielded lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal in Bhabanipur. The party’s Union Ministers have also come to Bhabanipur in support of the BJP candidate Some BJP leaders like Arjun Singh have also claimed that Bhabanipur will not happen. But the primary goal of the Gerua camp is to challenge the chief minister at home. On the other hand, the CPM has nominated another lawyer, Sreejib Biswas

The Election Commission is deploying a large number of central forces to ensure smooth voting in Bhabanipur. There is a lot of tension in Bhabanipur centering on the by-elections So the commission is keeping a sufficient number of central forces inside and outside the booths to avoid disturbances. In Bhabanipur alone, 35 companies of central forces have been deployed Apart from Bhabanipur, polling will also be held in Jangipur and Samsherganj today But all eyes are on Bhabanipur