Mamata On Rain | TMC Shahid Diwas: Here is what Trinamool Supremo Said today

#Calcutta: Sougat Roy was speaking on the Martyr’s Day stage. Just then the sky broke and the rain came. Sougat Roy said, “It will rain on July 1st.” Abhishek Banerjee also removed the umbrella from his head when he got up to speak on the rain-soaked July 1st. Abhishek (Mamata On Rain And TMC Shahid Diwas) gave a speech with a smile.

Abhishek on stage

Just then, Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee appeared in Dharmatala, which practically took the form of a sea of ​​people. It started raining before that. With that rain on his mind, he came towards Mamata Banerjee stage. Mamata Banerjee started her speech at exactly one o’clock.

Read more: People in queues! Overcrowding in Dharmatala! Which road is one way? Know where traffic congestion is likely

In fact, the rain stopped before the Trinamool supremo took the stage Cloudy sky, calm nature Before Mamata Banerjee’s speech, Nachiketa sang, You will come, the sky is cloudy, the rain is not yet. The lines of this very popular song matched the atmosphere of the meeting Coincidentally, the rain disappeared after Mamata Banerjee took the stage!

At the beginning of today’s speech, Mamata said, “I want to say a few words to the Trinamool Congress workers. Those who are drenched in rain will not go away without listening to me? You see, it rains on July 21. What a blessing from God.” After Mamata’s speech started, the rain started coming in a few moments. Mamata Banerjee paused in the middle of her speech and said, “I came to the meeting and conquered mother nature. That’s how I will conquer.”

Read more: ‘I will take out the file…’ Who did Mamata target from Ekush’s stage! He said, ‘I don’t want change’.

At the same time, he said, “So much rain, so many storms could not remove you from the water. Then they will remove BJP in 2024. On one side of their power is ED, CBI, Income Tax. Our spine is straight. And on one side of their spine is ED and on the other side is CBI. On one side is Income Tax and GST on the other hand. We are the people of the state of the world poet Rabindranath Tagore. They don’t have the power to fight. I have. Last two years there was no meeting for covid. We lost many people to covid.”

Mamata Banerjee’s voice is also heard, “It rained on July 21. BJP was laughing. CPM was crying. Everyone got wet and silent. They thought the meeting was canceled! This party is sometimes in the sun, sometimes in the rain. BJP is breaking the government everywhere. Work. Tried here too couldn’t. Couldn’t at 21. 21 doesn’t let anyone break.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: July 21, 2022, 15:58 IST

Tags: 21 July Shahid Diwas, CM Mamata Banerjee