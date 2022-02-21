Mamata orders formation of seat in Anis death inquiry, submit report in 15 days – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the murder of Howrah student leader Anis Khan Death. At the same time, strict instructions of the Chief Minister, the committee will complete the investigation and submit a report to him within 15 days The inquiry committee will consist of DG, Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and CID officials. Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) also assured Anis’ family of an impartial inquiry

Assuring Anis’s family, the chief minister’s message was, “I can’t give up my life. That is not in my hands Believe me, I can do whatever I have The government will conduct an impartial investigation, justice will be done That’s all I can promise Very unfortunate incident 7 No death is desirable Even if I am guilty, I will not give up Whoever is guilty, there will be a completely impartial investigation There is no forgiveness for this ‘

Read more: Mamata called Navanne and Anis Khan’s father turned down the offer

The chief minister further claimed that the ruling party Trinamool had good enough relations with Anis “Our communication with Anis was good,” he said Anis also helped us a lot during the election Many are talking nonsense now. ‘

Read more: Anis’s death was investigated by an officer of DSP rank, directed by DG, what came up in the autopsy report?

Although they have confidence in the chief minister, the grandfather of the slain Anis Khan has claimed that he has no confidence in any investigation by the state police. The family of the slain student leader is still adamant in demanding a CBI probe They demanded that the state-appointed inquiry committee could help the CBI

On the same day, Anis Khan’s father Salem Khan was summoned to Navanne by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. However, the father of the slain student leader said that he could not meet the chief minister due to his physical illness.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: February 21, 2022, 13:53 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee