Mamata, PK on stage with Abhishek! Breaking Down – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Iti 7 in all debates Prashant Kishor was seen on the grassroots stage Prashant Kishore was seen in the same row with the top leadership of Trinamool including Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee at the Trinamool organizing meeting at Nazrul Mancha on this day.

There has been speculation for some time about whether Prashant Kishore’s organization will work for the grassroots at all. Which started from the debate on the list of grassroots candidates in the pre-poll Confusion and dissatisfaction within the party with two types of candidate lists became extreme The Trinamool leader also became extremely angry over the issue The PKK’s disagreement with the grassroots leadership over the list of candidates also led to reports of a split between the two parties.

However, after the presence of Prashant Kishore on the same stage with Mamata Banerjee on that day, there was a lot of speculation. Perth Chatterjee was sitting next to PK Prashant Kishore was seen laughing and talking with another top leader of the party, Firhad Hakim

IPAC, a Prashant Kishore organization, has been working as an advisor to the ruling party since the grassroots results in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Vote guru PK also played a key role in determining the grand victory and tactics of the Trinamool in the 2021 Assembly elections. IPAC 7 has worked to expand grassroots organizations outside the state IPAC 7 has also worked for the grassroots in Tripura and Goa On this day, the praise of the party was also heard in the face of the Trinamool leader in Goa

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: March 08, 2022, 19:27 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee, Prashant Kishor, TMC