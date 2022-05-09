Mamata sings Rabindra Sangeet on Rabindra Jayanti, Watch Video – News18 Bangla

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sang songs at the Rabindra Sadan to pay homage to the poet on his birthday. On this day, the Chief Minister took part in the Rabindra Jayanti function organized by the state government at Rabindra Sadan There, the Chief Minister sang Rabindra Sangeet with Minister Indranil Sen.

