Mamata sings to herself

#Kolkata: He wrote books, he wrote poems, he composed rhymes, he also composed melodies. He has been seen singing in the rhythm of songs many times in different programs This time, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sang a song written and composed by herself. On this day, the Chief Minister also sang the song on the publication stage of Jago Bangla Sharad Sankhya on Nazrul Mancha. He was joined by Indranil Sen, Nachiketa Chakraborty and Babul Supriyo.

An album of songs was released on the same stage when the festival number ‘Jago Bangla’ was released on the Nazrul Mancha at the beginning of Devi Paksha on Wednesday. The name of that album is “Janani.” There are eight songs written by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in this album. One of the songs was sung by Mamata Banerjee herself.

The main theme of the album is Nari Shakti during the invocation of Goddess Durga, one of the symbols of Nari Shakti. That is why the words of the song have repeatedly mentioned the power of women. The Lakshi Bhandar project, which he has started to help the mothers and sisters of Bengal financially, is also mentioned in the song. Mamata Banerjee has sung one of the eight songs in the album.

Apart from the Chief Minister, Indranil Sen, Nachiketa, Sriradha Bandyopadhyay, Rupankar, Manomay Bhattacharya, Devajyoti Mishra and Trisha have sung in the album. At the beginning of the album, Mamata Banerjee has a hymn to Goddess Durga in her throat.

Speaking on the occasion, Mamata Banerjee said, “I gathered at Indranil Sen’s house on the day before the Bhabanipur polls. Nachiketa was there with us. We made the song that day before the vote. Nachiketa forced me to sing. ‘

Even before this, every year Minister Mamata Banerjee has created the Pujo theme song of Arup Biswas Suruchi Sangha. But this time the people of Bengal will hear the song of his own voice, which is going to be one of the interesting things of this pujo. On the other hand, Mamata Bandopadhyay listened to the songs written and composed by her.

Mamata Banerjee arrived at the ‘Jago Banglar’ festival number release ceremony on Wednesday at 3.30 pm. At that time artist Trisha Parui was performing music on Nazrul Mancha. Mamata Banerjee listened to that song The host requested Kunal Ghosh to listen to the song again. Mamata Banerjee listened to the song ‘When we meet again in the middle of this world’ Artist Sriradha Bandopadhyay performed the song written by the Chief Minister.

Musician Nachiketa Chakraborty was sitting next to Mamata Banerjee when one song after another was written and composed by her. Minister of State Indranil Sen performed the song, written by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.