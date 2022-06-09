Menu
Search
Thursday, June 9, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Mamata suddenly appeared in the palace, the Chief Minister gave a gift to Governor Dhankhar himself! – News18 Bangla

By: admin

Date:


#Kolkata: Political attacks and ‘insults’ mercury came down to the bottom in one push! After leaving Nabanna on Thursday afternoon, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went straight to Raj Bhavan and met the Governor. Not only that, Chief Minister Mamata also presented a self-drawn picture to the Governor. The Chief Minister went to the Raj Bhavan at around 5 in the afternoon and spent about an hour there. According to Raj Bhavan sources, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has gifted a self-portrait to the Governor. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife also thanked the Chief Minister for the cordial exchange and gift.

Read more-

The Chief Minister’s convoy entered the Raj Bhavan through the gate of the town hall shortly after 5 pm. In a tweet on behalf of Raj Bhavan, it was seen that Mamata Banerjee was signing a hand-painted picture. He is also handing over the signed picture to Governor Dhankhar. The atmosphere of this whirlwind tour and gift giving is quite lively! Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s wife was also seen welcoming Mamata Banerjee with a smile.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was accompanied by Firhad Hakim, Mayor of Kolkata and Minister of State. In the video of the tweet, it was seen that the governor also exchanged gifts. He was seen handing over some memorabilia to Mamata Banerjee.

Published by:Madhurima Dutta

First published:

News 18 Be the first to read breaking news in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar





Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleRain of relief at last? Rains in North Bengal! What does the weather office say about the weather of the next day – News18 Bangla
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL