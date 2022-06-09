Mamata suddenly appeared in the palace, the Chief Minister gave a gift to Governor Dhankhar himself! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Political attacks and ‘insults’ mercury came down to the bottom in one push! After leaving Nabanna on Thursday afternoon, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went straight to Raj Bhavan and met the Governor. Not only that, Chief Minister Mamata also presented a self-drawn picture to the Governor. The Chief Minister went to the Raj Bhavan at around 5 in the afternoon and spent about an hour there. According to Raj Bhavan sources, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has gifted a self-portrait to the Governor. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife also thanked the Chief Minister for the cordial exchange and gift.

The Chief Minister’s convoy entered the Raj Bhavan through the gate of the town hall shortly after 5 pm. In a tweet on behalf of Raj Bhavan, it was seen that Mamata Banerjee was signing a hand-painted picture. He is also handing over the signed picture to Governor Dhankhar. The atmosphere of this whirlwind tour and gift giving is quite lively! Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s wife was also seen welcoming Mamata Banerjee with a smile.

WB Chief Minister Smt. Mamata Banerjee called on the WB Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhawan today. pic.twitter.com/F6JPwQy9aD – Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@ jdhankhar1) June 9, 2022

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was accompanied by Firhad Hakim, Mayor of Kolkata and Minister of State. In the video of the tweet, it was seen that the governor also exchanged gifts. He was seen handing over some memorabilia to Mamata Banerjee.

