Mamata suddenly called an emergency meeting about the situation, big instructions to stop the attitude without the body? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Tomorrow, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will convene an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss the situation in the state. The meeting is scheduled to be held from 3:30 pm Apart from the Chief Health Officers of all the districts, super-principals of all the medical colleges have been directed to attend the meeting virtually. District governors will also be present at the meeting

The cowardly situation in the state is under considerable control at the moment Despite this, there is curiosity in the administration as to why the Chief Minister convened a meeting to review the situation. A few days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers of all the states on the Kovid situation. That is the message Narendra Modi gave to the chief ministers so that the states would not show leniency towards Kovid.

According to the state health department, the number of daily corona infections in the state has dropped to 50 or less in the last few days. According to the latest statistics of the day, only 6 corona patients are being treated at the hospital in the state Overall, it is clear that the Corona situation in the state is not particularly worrying

However, as soon as the power of Corona came under control, the administration, like the common people, was showing some attitude Many people are not wearing masks while traveling from the market to public transport The use of sanitizer has also decreased As a result, from Wednesday’s meeting, it is expected that the Chief Minister will place special emphasis on adhering to the health rules related to Corona.

Besides, the Chief Minister may also discuss in detail the preparations and response to the natural calamity due to cyclone Ashani in Wednesday’s meeting. The meteorological department, however, said there was no possibility of a cyclone in Bengal However, there will be heavy rainfall in the coastal districts

