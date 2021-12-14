Mamata to launch storm rally in Goa after returning from Goa – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The focus of the Trinamool (TMC) is now on the All India case The ruling party (KMC Elections 2021) is very confident about the Kolkata municipal elections after seeing the results of the Assembly elections and by-elections. Despite this, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is campaigning for the Kolkata polls at the last minute. The party’s all-India secretary Abhishek Banerjee will campaign in support of the party’s candidates.

According to the Trinamool Congress, Mamata Banerjee will hold three rallies in different parts of the city to campaign for the by-elections. Tomorrow, the Chief Minister will hold a public meeting in support of the North Kolkata candidates at Phulbagan on Wednesday The next day, Mamata Banerjee will hold a rally in Behala and Bagha Jatin in support of the South Kolkata candidates.

Abhishek Banerjee, however, will not hold a public meeting, but will hold a road show in support of the party candidates Trinamool All India General Secretary will hold a road show from Posta Bazar to Bank of India next Thursday The road show will be held in support of the candidates in wards 22 to 51 of North and Central Kolkata

The Trinamool has so far fielded other front-line leaders and ministers in the Kolkata municipal election campaign. The ruling party is very confident with good results in the Kolkata polls

The party has already instructed its candidates, leaders and workers not to use force in the by-elections. So that no allegation of election irregularities can be raised against the ruling party