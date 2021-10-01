Mamata to win 50,000 votes, party leader overturns BJP in Bhabanipur – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In Bhabanipur, Mamata Banerjee will win by more than fifty thousand votes BJP leader Joy Bandyopadhyay, not the grassroots, demanded that According to him, the BJP has made the same mistake in the Bhabanipur by-election as in the Assembly elections. As a result, the victory of the Chief Minister by a huge margin is somehow certain

Provincial Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also said that Mamata Banerjee would win in Bhabanipur. BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has slammed Joy Bandyopadhyay and Adhir Chowdhury

The by-election was held in Bhabanipur on Thursday Basically, the BJP’s primary goal is to reduce the margin of victory of the Chief Minister Although he did not admit it orally, the state BJP is now practicing this Meanwhile, Joy Banerjee increased the discomfort of the BJP While the BJP is calculating to reduce the margin of victory of the Chief Minister, Joy Banerjee claims, “I am a BJP lover. Tabu is forced to predict that Mamata Banerjee will win in Bhabanipur by more than 50,000 votes. The BJP made a mistake in the assembly elections and did the same in Bhabanipur If you want to conquer Bengal, first you have to be a Bengali It is not possible for a non-Bengali to come and win the hearts of Bengalis. ‘

Provincial Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also said, “Mamata Banerjee has won in Bhabanipur before and will win again. But if more people had voted, the message would have been that the people had won the chief minister by spontaneous voting.

Former BJP state president Dilip Ghosh has retaliated against Joy Banerjee and Adhir Chowdhury. His reply to Joy Bandyopadhyay was, “Those who do not work in the elections and say these things sitting at home, their words do not matter. There was a fight in Bhabanipur as Priyanka Tibrewal was nominated The people there are happy Many can say a lot at home, on Facebook, on Twitter.

Dilip Ghosh also taunted Adhir Chowdhury and said, “Adhir Chowdhury has taken the responsibility of defeating Mamata Banerjee. Give the party to him, then the problem will be solved Before the assembly election, the two madams have talked about it That is how the Congress has left the grassroots here So Adhirbabu has no job. ‘