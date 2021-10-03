Mamata’s lead in Bhabanipur is on the rise, CM out of reach in four rounds – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee is leading the way in Bhabanipur (Mamata Banerjee is leading by huge margin in Bhabanipur). As of last news, the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) is leading with 12,435 votes in Bhabanipur after the fourth round of counting of votes. According to sources, the Trinamool has got a huge lead from its stronghold ward No. 6 in Bhabanipur.

Read more: Fourth round counting ends, Mamata Banerjee leads by more than 12,000 votes LIVE

The Chief Minister was ahead from the beginning of the counting of votes in Bhabanipur (Bhababnipur By Election Results) At the end of the first two rounds, Mamata Banerjee was ahead of BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal by just over 2,300 votes. But after the third round, the gap has been increasing rapidly At the end of the third round, the Chief Minister went ahead with more than 6,000 votes And at the end of the fourth round, the Chief Minister was ahead by 8 out of 12435 votes As a result, the chief minister is virtually out of reach of his main rival, the BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal.

In the 2021 assembly elections, the Trinamool’s margin of victory in the Bhabanipur constituency was just over 26,000. Trinamool candidate Shobhandev Chatterjee got a lead of more than 21,000 votes from this 8th ward.

Details coming …