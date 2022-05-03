man died after falling from a fifth floor roof another person severely injured | 1 dead suddenly fell from the 5th floor, another 1 was alarming! Tumul Chanchalya Tilajalaya – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Another accident in town. The shadow of sorrow descended on their happy night. One person died after falling from the roof of a five-storey house. The incident took place in Tiljala area. The deceased has been identified as Mithun Das. His friend Pappu Ram is undergoing treatment at the critical hospital.

It is learned that the incident took place at around 9.30 pm in Tiljala area of ​​Kolkata. Incident at Tarikhana turn in Tiljala police station area. The deceased was identified as Mithun Das, 24. On the other hand, another young man of 28 years, Pappu Ram is in a critical condition.

Read more: A little more! Three districts of the state will be swept away by thunderstorms? Come out very carefully …

According to the locals, Mithun and Pappu were seen falling from the roof under the roof at the same time under the influence of alcohol. The locals rushed the two to Chittaranjan National Medical College after overcoming the suddenness of the horrific incident. But on reaching the hospital, the doctors declared Mithun Das dead. On the other hand, Pappu Ram got a serious waist injury due to the accident.

Read more: Execution of Lashkar’s suicide bomber, trial begins in Calcutta High Court

Although his mother complained on behalf of the family of the deceased Mithun Das, Pappu Ram fell from the roof of the five-storey house and his son died. Later, Pappu Ram could not control his balance and fell down and got a serious injury on his waist. Tiljala police are investigating the incident. They are trying to find the answer as to what exactly caused such a horrific accident.

Saurajyoti Banerjee

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: May 04, 2022, 00:33 IST

Tags: Death, Kolkata News