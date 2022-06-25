Manas Bhuiyan | Assembly Session || Calldrop, is it normal to hang up the phone? Manas Bhuiyan is getting the smell of mystery!

#Kolkata: Talking a lot of the time the call drops, the phone hangs up. Many times different sounds come out again. Apart from phones, various bizarre types of SMS can be noticed. Manas Ranjan Bhuiyan, the Minister of Consumer Protection, thinks that there is a possibility of mystery in all this.

During the question and answer session in the assembly on Wednesday, MLA Udayan Guha complained about the phone. He said, “I was told by phone that there was a lottery. I was told by the bank to do KYC. They are collecting information and withdrawing money from the bank. In this way, a lot of people are losing their temper. When a customer goes to get a mobile SIM card, he talks about security. Many documents are requested from the company. But how do the fraudsters collect so many numbers? The concerned department should be alert immediately. Customers should take initiative to get rid of this problem. “

Read more: More savings on electric bills! State discounts for customers! How to match the benefits?

In response, Consumer Protection Minister Manas Bhuiyan said, “There has already been a wide-ranging discussion at the official level of the department. But there are several departments involved. A report will be prepared after bringing all the departments under one umbrella. Will be discussed. ” After that, Manasbabu said, “While talking on the phone, the phone suddenly hangs up. There are various noises. There is a lot of fear in people like Pegasus.”

Read more: Radical weather change! Heavy storm-rain today in Kolkata-South Bengal, where will be how much rain?

Apart from this, the minister said that several initiatives have been taken by the department to make the general buyers more aware. He said that besides tablo and posters, folk artists are also promoted. If any complaint is received on behalf of a buyer, the initiative is taken by the department to settle the complaint against the buyer and the two parties in one place.

UJJAL ROY

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: June 25, 2022, 14:13 IST

Tags: Manas Bhuiyan, West Bengal Assembly