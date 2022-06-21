Manik Bhattacharya have to appear in Kolkata High Court in SSC Case – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has removed Manik Bhattacharya, president of the board, in a corruption case involving the appointment of a primary school. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay challenged the directive in the division bench. The board has requested an emergency hearing in the case today. But the petition was rejected and Justice Subrata Talukder was allowed to file a case in the division bench. The case will be heard in a division bench of Justice Subrata Talukder. However, Manik Bhattacharya did not get any protection in the presence of 2 pm today.

The board president approached the court to avoid appearing in the SSC corruption case. But the court did not agree to hear his case. Therefore, he has to appear in the court of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay in the High Court today. A bench of Justice Sabrat Talukder filed the petition on behalf of the board. But the court said the case has to be filed in accordance with the rules, after which the division bench will accept the application.

Manik Bhattacharya, president of the Board of Primary Education, accused in the corruption case of recruitment of primary teachers. He had to face CBI interrogation earlier. Investigators went to the office of the Board of Primary Education and interrogated him. He was then ordered to appear in court. The Calcutta High Court removed him from the post of board chairman. He will have to appear in the court of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay in the High Court by 2 pm today.

Manik Bandyopadhyay approached the Calcutta High Court to avoid appearing. Rakshakabach asked the court to know the application. But the court did not accept his case. Therefore, he has to appear in the Calcutta High Court at 2 pm. There are allegations of corruption in the appointment against Manik Bhattacharya. The court also wanted an account of his property.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: June 21, 2022, 13:29 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court, SSC, TET Case