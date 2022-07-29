Menu
Friday, July 29, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Manik ordered to appear in ED office again today, marathon interrogation of Parth-Arpita – News18 Bangla

Date:


#Kolkata: After Wednesday, Manik Bhattacharya is expected to appear at the ED office again today ED officials interrogated the former president of the Primary Education Board for 14 hours last Wednesday in the TET recruitment corruption case. Manik was discharged from the ED office after midnight Today again he has been asked to go to the CGO complex

According to sources, Manik Bhattacharya’s narration will be combined with Partha Chatterjee’s narration. Manik Bhattacharya has been asked to come to the CGO complex at around eleven o’clock today It is also learned that both Parth and Arpita were given a marathon interrogation by the ED bosses yesterday.

Read more: Parth Past, Sukhendu Shekhar Roy in charge of ‘Jago Bangla’ as editor

The ED said in the seizure list submitted to the court that a note signed by Manik Bhattacharya was recovered during the search of Partha Chattopadhyay’s house. In addition to corruption in the appointment of teachers in SSC, there have also been allegations of irregularities in the appointment of teachers in TET Manik Bhattacharya’s house will also be searched

It is reported that Manik Bhattacharya has been asked to bring several more documents on this day However, it is not yet clear whether Manik Bhattacharya will be interrogated in front of Partha Chatterjee.

Apart from Manik Bhattacharya, the ED also summoned Partha Chattopadhyay’s former OSD Sukant Acharya in the education department yesterday. However, he avoided attendance citing physical illness

Tags: Manik Bhattacharya, Partha Chatterjee, S.S.C



