Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Manik reached the ED office, facing the possibility of interrogation with Partha – News18 Bangla

Manik Bhattacharya, the expelled president of the primary education parliament, reached the ED office The ED ordered him to appear at the office of the CGO complex in Salt Lake on the same day for the investigation of the primary teacher recruitment corruption case. Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee are in ED custody there. The possibility of face-to-face interrogation of Manik Bhattacharya and Partha Chatterjee is also strong Manik Bhattacharya reached the ED office a little after 9:30 this morning Incidentally, the ED recovered a note written by Manik Bhattacharya during the search of Partha Chattopadhyay’s house.

