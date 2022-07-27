Menu
Search
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Manik, the former president of the primary education board, left after 14 hours of interrogation – News18 Bangla

By: admin

Date:


#Kolkata: Manik Bhattacharya, the former president of the Primary Education Sangsad, walked out after 14 hours of questioning. Manik Bhattacharya was interrogated for about 13 hours from Wednesday morning. After that Manik Bhattacharya left around midnight. Trinamool MLA Manik is one of the accused in the Tet-corruption case.

Also Read: ’38 Trinamool MLAs are in touch, 21 directly with me’, Mithun blasts in Perth phase

The Enforcement Directorate ordered the presence of the Tate corruption case by 10:30 am on Wednesday. Similarly, Manik reached the ED office by 10:30 am on Wednesday. Manik had been called to the ED several times before. He attended every time. Attended on this day as well. At that time it is heard that Manik may be interrogated facing Parth and Arpita. However, that did not happen on Wednesday.

Read more: Now the name of the brotherhood! ‘Dada gave us primary jobs’, TMC leader’s video goes viral

As in SSC, there have been allegations of giving jobs to the unqualified in exchange of money in the recruitment of primary teachers Last Friday, apart from Partha Chattopadhyay, ED officials also searched Manik Bhattacharya’s house. Partha Chatterjee was the education minister when Manik Bhattacharya was the president of the board That is why it is heard that the two people will be interrogated face to face It didn’t happen though.

Published by:Uddalak B

First published:

Be the first to read breaking news on News18 Bangla. There are daily fresh news, live updates of news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Manik Bhattacharya



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleThe 30-year-old water tank collapsed! Fear of water shortage in Patuli – News18 Bangla
Next articleAmar Bangla: Amar Bangla, Latest updates of important news of West Bengal A bunch of News of News 18 Bangla the title of the package is Amar Bangla. | Kolkata
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

More like this
Related

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL