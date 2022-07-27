Manik, the former president of the primary education board, left after 14 hours of interrogation – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Manik Bhattacharya, the former president of the Primary Education Sangsad, walked out after 14 hours of questioning. Manik Bhattacharya was interrogated for about 13 hours from Wednesday morning. After that Manik Bhattacharya left around midnight. Trinamool MLA Manik is one of the accused in the Tet-corruption case.

Also Read: ’38 Trinamool MLAs are in touch, 21 directly with me’, Mithun blasts in Perth phase

The Enforcement Directorate ordered the presence of the Tate corruption case by 10:30 am on Wednesday. Similarly, Manik reached the ED office by 10:30 am on Wednesday. Manik had been called to the ED several times before. He attended every time. Attended on this day as well. At that time it is heard that Manik may be interrogated facing Parth and Arpita. However, that did not happen on Wednesday.

Read more: Now the name of the brotherhood! ‘Dada gave us primary jobs’, TMC leader’s video goes viral

As in SSC, there have been allegations of giving jobs to the unqualified in exchange of money in the recruitment of primary teachers Last Friday, apart from Partha Chattopadhyay, ED officials also searched Manik Bhattacharya’s house. Partha Chatterjee was the education minister when Manik Bhattacharya was the president of the board That is why it is heard that the two people will be interrogated face to face It didn’t happen though.

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 28, 2022, 00:29 IST

Tags: Manik Bhattacharya