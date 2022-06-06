Manipal Academy of Higher Education gets A++ from National Assessment & Accreditation Council

Manipal Academy of Higher Education has been accorded the highest grade “A++” by the National Assessment & Accreditation Council (NAAC).

NAAC is an autonomous institution of the UGC (University Grants Commission) of India which assesses and accredits higher education institutes in the country. NAAC grading measures, evaluates and guarantees the standard of education provided by higher education institutes across the country. MAHE has secured the highest grade of A++ which is only given to most sought-after institutes providing exceptional quality of education.

NAAC assesses and analyses the institutions based on several criteria like their compliance with quality regarding educational processes and outcomes. It also considers the curriculum coverage of the institute, teaching-learning processes, infrastructure, faculty, research, student support and progression, governance, leadership and management. The institute’s values and best practices are also taken into consideration.

Dr HS Ballal, Pro Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education said “We are extremely pleased and honoured to be given the highest grading of A++ by NAAC. MAHE has always strived to maintain excellent standards when it comes to quality of educational services provided. The welfare of our students and their future are our priority. This recognition has motivated and inspired us to aim for greater heights and we will persevere to do so”

Lt Gen (Dr) M. D. Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) said “It is a matter of great satisfaction that MAHE has been placed in the highest category of institutions with a grading of A++ in the third cycle of accreditation by NAAC. This is indeed a great recognition, and this will encourage us to continue our track record of achieving excellence in education. I congratulate and thank the faculty, students, non-teaching staff, alumni, parents and other stakeholders who have supported MAHE in its journey towards excellence.”

Dr PLNG Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education said “MAHE has always made sure that the compliance with all the regulations and quality standards is never compromised. The contributions of staff/students and guidance of the senior leadership resulted in this success. With contributions by all stakeholders, we hope to become one of the leading research universities in the country.

Dr Narayan Sabhahit, Registrar, Manipal Academy of Higher Education said “The accreditation by NAAC is another feather in the cap of MAHE which is the home to future decision makers, innovators, change agents and thought leaders. By providing quality education to the youth of the country, MAHE is helping build a prosperous future for our nation”