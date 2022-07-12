Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur, Bangalore organizes Healthcare Clinic in Berhampore

Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur, Bangalore organized a Healthcare Clinic for the people of Berhampore, Murshidabad. The Clinic was held at Murshidabad Information Centre, Care Point, Gorabazar in Berhampore. This is yet another patient-centric initiative taken by Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur, Bangalore to empower patients with access to quality healthcare services in Murshidabad.

The Clinic was led by Dr. Raghuram G, MBBS, DNB from Neuro & Spine Surgery Department, Dr. Girish PV, MBBS, MD, DM from Gastroenterology Department and Dr. Md. Basheeruddin, MBBS, MS, MCH from Oncology Department of Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur, Bangalore. Hundreds of Patients attended the clinic to take first hand information from the expert doctors.

The Doctors also organized an awareness session on healthy lifestyle, nutrition and different types of issues related to Neuro & Spine, Gastroenterology and Cancer.

The next Clinic on Cardiology and Orthopedic will be held on 16th July 2022 at Care Point, Gorabazar in Berhampore. Dr. Chirag D. MBBS, MD, DM from the Cardiology Department and Dr. Kiran Chouka, MBBS, MS, MCH from the Orthopedic Department of Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur, Bangalore will be present to conduct the clinic. People can call 8910006491 or 9051029729 for appointments.

The Clinic aims to provide the residents of Berhampore and its adjoining areas a complete solution regarding health-related queries, offering the very best of services close at hand. The expert consultation will also help to save precious time for patients by minimizing the distance that one will otherwise have to travel to Kolkata for acquiring the same.

About Manipal Hospitals: Manipal Hospitals is one of India’s foremost multi-specialty healthcare providers catering to both Indian and international patients. We are a part of the Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), a leader in the areas of education and healthcare. With more than 7500 operational beds, our commitment to the overall well-being of an individual is at the core of everything we do. Through our network of hospitals and experienced team of medical professionals, we provide quality and affordable healthcare to everyone. Contact: 8910006491 or 9051029729.