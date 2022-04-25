Manipal Hospitals surpasses conventional recovery methods by obtaining the first ERAS certification in South East Asia

Manipal Hospitals has become the first healthcare provider in Southeast Asia to receive the ERAS (Enhanced recovery after surgery) certification. This programme offers enormous benefits to various healthcare fields, including Oncology, Gynaecology, and Gastroenterology. This is in line with the increasing application of technology in healthcare, which is helping doctors and multi-disciplinary surgeons widen their borders of study through evidence-based programs.

ERAS has helped multi-disciplinary surgeons of Manipal Hospitals achieve exceptional results in post-surgery care in their respective areas of healthcare – far ahead of the traditional post-surgery care in India. The wide range of benefits that the implementation of ERAS brings with it include decrease in complications, shorter length of stay at the hospital for the patient, decreased postoperative pain, and better and rapid recovery. These lead to early mobilisation of the patient post-surgery, and lesser chances of rehospitalisation.

Manipal Hospitals is the first in Southeast Asia to be certified for implementation of the ERAS programme. To receive this certification, multi-disciplinary surgeons, anesthesiologists, nurses, and nutritionists of the hospital underwent a comprehensive training programme where all the parameters were fulfilled. The medical team of Surgical Oncology, Gastrointestinal Surgery, Anesthesia and a team of Nurses, were trained by NCARE ERAS society in Switzerland and subsequently trained virtually through interactive seminars for over 2 years. The doctors certified for the programme include Dr. Somasekhar SP, Chairman and HOD Surgical Oncology, Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Center, Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, Dr. Shabber Zaveri, Consultant – Surgical Oncology, Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Center, Dr. Ashwin Rajagopal, Consultant – Surgical Oncology, Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Center, Dr. Rohit Kumar, Consultant – Surgical Oncology, Dr. Nagaraj Palankar, Consultant – Surgical Gastroenterology and Dr. H S Murthy, Consultant – Anaesthesiology

The ERAS programme consists of three parameters; pre-operative optimisation, intraoperative gold directed therapy, and postoperative strategies. These parameters meticulously provide for patient/family preoperative counselling, optimization of nutrition and fluid intakes, minimal fasting with a carbohydrate beverage before anaesthesia, and other regimens. Post-surgery, the patient can return to a normal diet, achieving easy mobilization in the comfort of their homes, unlike in the case of traditional surgeries. The pilot programme was conducted for 507 patients.

ERAS benefits various spectrums of surgeries including colorectal, gynaecology, orthopaedic, pancreaticoduodenectomy, hepatectomy, gastrectomy, esophagectomy and oncology. The implementation of the ERAS programme was possible through the teamwork of Manipal Hospitals’ doctors and other staff.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr Somashekhar S P, Chairman & HOD Surgical Oncology – MHEPL Consultant Surgical & Gynaec Oncology & Robotic Surgeon, Hipec Super Specialist, Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Center, Old Airport Road, Bangalore, said, “The quality of ERAS translates into the best patient care across India. Along with clinical benefits, the days taken to recover are now shortened. Thus, patients can reduce their hospital stay and witness decreased postoperative pain. After implementation of ERAS, compliance rate rose from 36% to 94% in over 60% parameters in the application of ERAS. The rate of complications dropped down from 4.5% to 0.6%. Moreover, the length of stay in colorectal surgery reduced from 8 days to 4.5 days.”

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Deepak Venugopalan, Regional COO, Bengaluru Cluster, Mysuru & Salem, Manipal Hospitals, said, “ERAS has made it possible for Manipal Hospital’s surgeons to drive strategy-based concepts. This programme has been made possible due to the dedication shown by our multidisciplinary surgeons in undergoing the training for two years. We plan to implement ERAS in all units of Manipal Hospitals to give a big boost to post-surgery care.”