Manipur Governor La Ganesan given additional charge of West Bengal Acceptance of Dhankhar’s resignation of the President, the Governor of Manipur has been given the additional responsibility of Bengal! – News18 Bangla

#New Delhi: Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from the post of Governor of Bengal on Sunday night. President Ram Nath Kovind accepted his resignation letter and assigned the additional responsibility of Governor La Ganesan of Manipur (Manipur Governor, La Ganesan) of that state along with West Bengal. Therefore, Manipur Governor La Ganesan is currently in charge of the Governor of Bengal. The President nominated him (West Bengal Governor).

Jagdeep Dhankhar has become the candidate for the post of Vice President Candidate of the NDA camp. He will present his nomination for this post on Monday. As usual, the governor resigned before that. President Ram Nath Kovind nominated him as the Governor of the state in 2019 after Kesrinath Tripathi’s term as Governor expired. After that, in the last four years, conflict between the state’s ruling party and the governor (West Bengal Governor) has been seen again and again.

He decided to resign on Saturday after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda announced the name of Jagdeep Dhankhar as the NDA’s vice-presidential candidate. Accepting his resignation, the President has appointed Manipur Governor La Ganesan to act as the Governor of West Bengal till a permanent arrangement is made.

On the other hand, after the NDA, the opposition announced the name of the candidate for the post of vice president on Sunday. Former Union Minister and former Governor of Rajasthan Margaret Alva has been announced as the vice presidential candidate by the opposition camp. NCP chief Sharad Pawar announced this on Sunday. 17 opposition parties sat in the meeting to decide the name of the candidate for the post of vice president. However, no representatives of Trinamool and Aam Aadmi Party were present in this meeting.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: July 17, 2022, 23:36 IST

Tags: Jagdeep Dhakar, Manipur, West Bengal news