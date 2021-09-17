September 17, 2021

Manjil Nojun Bhajani from Bengal among the 41 trainers awarded at Kaushalacharya Awards 2021

55 mins ago

 In a bid to empower India’s youth and encourage more trainers to join the Skill India Mission, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) today honoured trainers and launched four new trades at a digital conclave organized on the third edition of Kaushalacharya Awards. At the event, 41 trainers from Skill India’s several initiatives and training programmes — Directorate General of Training (DGT), Apprenticeship, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) and Entrepreneurship — were felicitated for their contribution towards creating a future-ready skilled workforce and ensuring that capacity-building is a continued endeavour. 
Of the 41 trainers who were felicitated, Manjil Nojun Bhajani​ (DGT) from West Bengal was awarded for her outstanding contribution to the skill ecosystem.

