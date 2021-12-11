Many security guards in Kolkata guard with fake licenses and illegal guns? Excitement in CID operation – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Many are in charge of security in various institutions in Kolkata with fake licenses and illegal guns. Many private security guards have fake licenses! Firearms with them is also illegal? They are made by forging the signature stamps of government officials. Sensational information that came up in the CID operation. CID exposes counterfeit gun licenses and illegal firearms Six people, including the main panda of the gang, have been arrested for raiding different places. Fake gun licenses, illegal guns, ammunition, fake stamps of government officials of different states, documents were recovered.

Investigators found that the fake licenses and illegal firearms were given to employees of various private security agencies in the state, including Kolkata. The CID Special Operations Group has filed a case with the Memari Police Station in East Burdwan. The detainees were produced in Burdwan court on Friday. The police will try to find out if anyone else is involved in this cycle of taking the detainees into custody.

The arrested are Safiq Mollah and Emanul Mandal of Harindanga in East Burdwan district, Zulfiqar Sheikh of Bochpur in Nadanghat, Sabir Mandal of Kule village in Monteshwar, Hafizul Sheikh of Ankhon in Ketugram and Biman Mond of Gubaria village in Haroa police station of North 24 Parganas.

Late on Thursday night, a special CID team raided Safiq Mollah’s house in Harindanga. From there, CID recovered 36 counterfeit stamps of government officials of different states. Police also seized five fake gun licenses, five shotguns and several bullets from the suspects. Investigators have learned that Safiq Mollah used to make these fake documents with some accomplices. It is also known that he used to sell it to different people at high prices. By showing that, fake license holders used to collect guns. In Kolkata and adjoining areas, many are working as security guards in various private companies with these fake licensed guns. Through this whole cycle, Kolkata and adjoining areas have been flooded with fake licenses. They are also being searched.

