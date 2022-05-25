#Kolkata: Perth Chatterjee reappeared at Nizam’s Palace in SSC case. He appeared at the Nizam’s Palace before the appointed time. The summons was issued at 11 am on Wednesday. At 10:48 he appeared at the Nizam’s Palace. According to CBI sources, Perth Chatterjee was questioned for the second time on a notice. He was interrogated for three and a half hours on Wednesday, May 18. According to CBI sources, an attempt was made to find out from him whether he was involved in the formation of the advisory committee when he was a minister. Did Perth Chatterjee have any recommendation in the formation of that committee? Was the advisory committee connected with Perth Chatterjee before the formation of the committee? Who formed the committee after the formation of the advisory committee? Did the then Minister of Education have any control over the Advisory Committee on Recruitment?

According to CBI sources, he was asked to sign the documents of the advisory committee, but there was no control over the activities of the then education minister after the formation of the advisory committee. How to be recruited in SSC? Who directed the advisory committee? How did those with less talent and qualifications get jobs? Who controlled the advisory committee? CBI officials questioned about these matters.

Paresh Adhikari’s statement, which was questioned by the advisory committee earlier, will be matched with the statement of the then education minister. The CBI officials interrogated him about these issues from time to time. CBI Joint Director Pankaj Kumar Srivastava, SP Rajiv Mishra Nizam were present. The roots of corruption in SSC corruption cases are far-reaching. So in order to get to the root of it, interrogation and statements of others will be seen in stages. SSC investigation involves the livelihood of many qualified job seekers. So the CBI wants to get to the root of the spider web that has spread this SSC case.

Published by:Pooja Basu First published: May 25, 2022, 16:38 IST

Tags: Partha Chatterjee, SSC Scam