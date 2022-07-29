MARS Petcare holds ‘Thought Leadership Seminar’

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

MARS Petcare, the world’s leading pet food company, brought together animal welfare stakeholders such as government officials, academicians, veterinarians, NGO representatives, and individual activists on its Mars Petcare Thought Leadership Seminar platform, recently at The Park Hotel in Kolkata.

The inaugural session was started by Lamp Lightning Ceremony in the presence of Ms.Vasudha Jha, Corporate Affairs Director, MARS Petcare and Mr. Nitin Jain, Sales Director, Mars Petcare. The Guest of Honour for the event was Ms. Cecilia Villaverde, Co-chair of WBSAVA Global Nutrition Committee.

The inauguration was followed by two panel discussions, ‘Cats and Dogs- Health and Welfare’ and ‘Better Cities for Pets and Strays’. The panelists were Dr. S Chinny Krishna, Founder, Blue Cross of India, Chennai; Dr. Chanchal Guha, Vice-Chancellor, WBUAFS (West Bengal University of Animals & Fishery Science); Ms. Nitasha Doger, Scientist D, FAD (Foodgrains, allied products), BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards); Mr. Binod Kumar IAS, Municipal Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Kolkata; Ms. Cecilia Villaverde, Co-chair of WSAVA Global Nutrition Committee; Dr. Satarupa Sanyal Film Director and Social Activist, Kolkata, Ms. Sushmita Lahiri, Founder & Secretary, Voice for Animals, Kolkata, Dr. Rubina Mondal, Postdoctoral Researcher at the Indian Institute of Science Education & Research (IISER), Kolkata, Dr. Utpal Das, In-Charge, Animal Resources Department, Municipal Corporation of Kolkata, Mr. Suvagata Chakrabarty, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kolkata. Ms. Santi Das Basak and Add. Special Superintendent of Police CID.

This enriched panel discussion brought forward the need to design better cities for pets and create a wanted, welcome and cared-for environment for street and owned pets. A panel on the dog and cat welfare that brought together experts from India and the globe, shed light on animal nutrition, health, and healthcare.

This was the fourth seminar in the series. The first-panel discussion in Hyderabad in June 2021 focused on the state of animal welfare, strays in particular, and steps taken by the government and NGOs on that front. The second seminar, in Bengaluru in October 2021, was about the challenges in creating better cities for pets and their registration. The third seminar, in Chennai in May 2022, was around building better cities for pets and One Health- a collaborative, multisectoral, and transdisciplinary approach working at the local, regional, national, and global levels to achieve optimal health outcomes by recognizing the interconnection between people, animals, plants, and their shared environment.

This great initiative by MARS Petcare, will certainly create an awareness in the society towards the health and welfare of street and owned pets, which deserves a huge round of applause.