Martyr’s Day preparations are in full swing, before July 21, Punjabi gifts for workers’ supporters will debut! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Trinamool camp is in the final stages of preparations for the 21st July rally. In the meantime, Trinamool activists and supporters have started gathering in Kolkata city. On Tuesday, Abhishek Banerjee visited various places including Khudiram Practice Centre, Dharmatala Manch, Gitanjali Stadium. Abhishek presented Punjabi to Trinamool workers on this day. After this Punjabi, activists will participate in Ekush’s rally. Punjabi is gifted every time by Abhishek Banerjee. This time was no different. However, Abhishek Banerjee has also arranged clothing for women workers supporters. Trinamool activists are excited to get Punjabi from Abhishek Banerjee.

Read more- “Why should the meeting be held on July 21, what is there on that day?” BJP is uncomfortable with the court question

Due to the corona epidemic, there was no rally of Ekush in Dharmatala for two years, this time there is an extra frenzy around the Martyr’s Day among the supporters of Trinamool workers. Various camps have been organized by Trinamool since morning from Jangalmahal of Purulia, Bankura and two Dinajpurs and different districts. Trinamool activists and supporters have started coming to those camps one by one.

He also checked all the arrangements of the medical camp. Abhishek reached the kitchen of Khudiram practice center that day. Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee also looked into the management there.

Read more- Millions of people are leaving the citizenship of this country! Indians want to stay abroad!

Abhishek Banerjee told News18Bangla after inspecting the management of the Khudiram practice center, “Workers supporters have come from far and wide. I have come to see that they do not face any difficulties.”

Due to Corona, the Martyr’s Day rally could not be held in Dharamtala for two years, so is the madness a little more this time? In response to the question, Abhishek said, “You are also watching that crazy picture. We are ensuring the benefits of all the workers supporters.”

Published by:Madhurima Dutta First published: July 19, 2022, 20:03 IST

Tags: 21 July Rally, 21 July Sahid Dibas, Abhishek Bandopadhyay