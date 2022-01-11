Maskless People In Kolkata: People have no consciousness, no police break! The chin mask is threatening the face, where is the awareness?

#Kolkata: The corona graph is gradually upward. But the familiar picture of human unconsciousness has not changed yet. Kolkata Police is constantly trying to restore awareness in different areas, sometimes by miking, sometimes by threatening, sometimes by spraying disinfection.

The picture of that unconsciousness in Dumdum fish market in Chitpur became clear again on Tuesday. Fish sellers and buyers, someone’s mask hanging on someone’s chin. No one came to shop again without a mask. Fish sellers and buyers were threatened by Chitpur police station. Masks are given. Announcements are made through miking.

On this day, the officers of Chitpur police station threatened and asked why the vendors did not wear masks. If sold in this way, straight up lockup. Why there is no social distance? Various excuses from sellers and buyers. Someone says, forgot to wear a mask. Someone says the market is feeling hot, so open the mask. Someone is saying that he has left the mask open because he was talking on the phone.

Many people are sitting side by side in the rice hotels on Dumdum Road. Where is the social distance? After being threatened by the police, some of them ran away with a plate of rice. The Chitpur police station instructed the hotel owners to adapt to the social distance.

Many senior citizens walking the path did not have masks. Chitpur police station also gave them masks. On the other hand, at various points in Shyambazar Five Point, besides, in the Gandhi Market area, the police of Shyampukur Police Station alerted by miking. Besides, those who did not wear masks were arrested.

Many people are threatened by the police when they see the gathering. Many have a face mask hanging on their chin, some have a mask hanging under their nose or around their necks. Pictures of that familiar unconsciousness are also in Shyambazar area. Miking, masks were distributed on behalf of the police. The miking awareness of the police is also spread in the shops on the sidewalk in Shyambazar.

On Monday, people without masks were arrested in a fancy way in Kole market. Muchipara police station made enclosure on the road at Kole market with guard rail. Those who did not wear masks were placed in enclosures. He was later picked up in a police van. The police officers of Muchipara police station also sanitized those who were walking around in an unhygienic and unmasked manner with disinfection spray.

The OC of Muchipara police station himself inspected the ground. The market threatens buyers and sellers who do not respect social distance and who do not wear masks. Many are coming directly to the market from Sealdah. As a result, distance rules have been learned. On behalf of Baubazar Police Station, miking is going on inside the Chandni Market. Sanitation is also done inside the market. There are also pictures of familiar unconsciousness. The question is, even though so much publicity, miking is done by the police, why people are still unaware! Millions of people are being infected every day. And when will the consciousness of ordinary people return?