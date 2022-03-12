Massive Fire In Tangra Kolkata, Tangra leather warehouse fire – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Fire In Tangra Leather Storage The leather warehouse of Tangra is burning. Three firefighters were reported injured in the blaze. Upon hearing the news of the fire, five engines of the fire brigade reached the spot. The fire was so intense that five more fire engines arrived at the scene.

A fire broke out in a warehouse at Meher Ali Lane in Tangra. The locals saw the flames of the fire from that warehouse. At first the locals also tried to put out the fire. But the intensity of the fire was deadly. The result was no profit. The news goes to the fire department. Five fire engines rushed to the spot.

That area of ​​Tangra is already crowded. The fire spread easily. It is suspected that there were chemicals in the area along with the skin. Fire Minister Sujit Basu has reached the spot. The intensity of the fire is likely to break the walls of the factory. The area is congested and narrow. So in the beginning there was a problem to enter the fire engine.

According to the latest news, 20 fire engines have reached the spot. The fire is shattering the glass of many nearby buildings. The fire minister said, “The fire is terrible. However, the intensity of the fire is limited to certain areas. Many firefighters fell ill while trying to put out the blaze. But they are trying their best. “

There is not a single source of water around the place where the fire started. Firefighters are providing water to extinguish the fire from five points. The intensity of the fire is likely to cause the factory wall to collapse at any moment. If the five-inch-thick wall collapses after being hit hard, nearby houses are likely to be damaged. In that case, there is a risk of death.

There is a lot of combustible material in that area. As a result, bringing fire under control is a big challenge for firefighters.

