Matching numbers in the last campaign, and the theory of mini India.

#Kolkata: At the end of the campaign, it’s time to match the numbers. Reached everywhere! All the houses were asked to vote once! Wards 60 and 64 were present throughout most of it. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is lagging behind in both these places. And in these two places, so in the last campaign, everyone rushed once. Bhabanipur, Mini India. People of more than one language live in eight wards of Bhabanipur assembly constituency. People from different parts of the country come here. And the people on this different side are the voters of this assembly constituency.

Mamata Banerjee herself has said that the real challenge is 2024. As a result, the Trinamool Congress wants to understand the minds of the people from the Bhabanipur By-Election. At the same time there is a municipal vote in front. From now on, the Trinamool will send a message to the citizens or to ‘Mini India’ before the municipal vote. So Kalyan Bandyopadhyay, Subrata along with five leaders in eight wards were given over to the boxers for surveillance.

Let’s take a look at the voting theory of Bhabanipur assembly —

Mamata Banerjee became the Chief Minister for the first time in 2011 after winning the Assembly elections. He was an MP at that time. As a result, the Trinamool leader had to contest the by-election after becoming the Chief Minister. Mamata chose the Bhabanipur center. He contested the assembly elections for the first time and won by a huge margin. At that time, Mamata’s main rival was CPM candidate Nandini Mukherjee. Mamata Banerjee got 83,835 votes. And Nandini Mukherjee got 19,422 votes. Mamata Banerjee won by 54,213 votes. Mamata got 8.48 percent votes. Only 20.43 percent of the votes went to the CPM. Mamata Banerjee also became a candidate in this constituency in the 2016 assembly polls in Bhabanipur. He received 65,520 votes for the service. 47.753 percent. Deepa Dasmunsi was the candidate of the Congress alliance. Mamata lost him by 25,301 votes. Deepa Dasmunsi got 40,219 votes. Netaji’s great-grandson Chandrakumar Basu was standing on the BJP ticket. He got 26,299 votes. 19.648 percent as a percentage. The BJP’s vote share rose by about 15 percent.

In the 2021 Assembly polls, Mamata Banerjee will be the first candidate from both Bhabanipur and Nandigram constituencies. Later he became a candidate only in Nandigram. Shobhandev Chatterjee was replaced by the Trinamool from Bhabanipur. Shobhandev got a total of 63,505 votes. The BJP had fielded actor Rudranil Ghosh in the Ekushey polls. However, Rudra got 44.6 votes. Shovanbabu lost to Rudranil by nearly 28,000 votes. United Front candidate Sadab Khan of the Congress got only 5211 votes. The Trinamool got 57.61 percent votes here. BJP got 35.17 percent votes. And the Congress got only 4.09 percent of the vote.

In 2014, Trinamool’s Subrata Bokshi became a candidate in the South Kolkata Lok Sabha constituency. In Bhabanipur, Subrata was 16 votes behind the BJP in the Assembly polls. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress got 15,484 votes in the Bhabanipur assembly constituency. CPM 21,954 votes. Trinamool got 47,280 votes and BJP got 48,456 votes. 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Mala Roy became the Trinamool candidate in the Lok Sabha in South Kolkata. The BJP clashed in Bhabanipur. The Left and the Congress alliance got more than 13,000 votes. Although the Trinamool was ahead, the BJP’s margin of votes was only 3,017. However, wards 60 and 64 are in the eyes of the grassroots in the municipal ward trial. Where there are many Gujarati voters. That is why the ‘Mini India’ vote is starting to understand the criteria of Calcutta Municipality. So the work of matching the numbers in the pen starting from today.