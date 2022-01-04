Matua Mahasangha MLA gathers at Santanu Thakurs house for a confidential meeting | Attendance of rebel legislators? BJP … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Banganu BJP MP and Union Minister of State Shantanu Tagore (Bengal BJP) in a tactical meeting with Matua MLAs. On Monday, Santanu Thakur left all BJP groups. According to sources, the meeting will be held on Tuesday evening to decide the next program. Asing Sarkar, a BJP MLA from Haringhata, reached Thakurbari to attend a meeting called by Shantanu Tagore.

According to sources, Shantanu was invited to the meeting by BJP MLAs like Subrata Tagore, Ashok Kirtaniya, Asim Sarkar, Ambika Roy and Mukutmani Adhikari, Ashish Biswas and Bankim Ghosh.

Read more: Big announcement of teacher-professor leave in the state! Special benefits offered, find out more …

“Seven MLAs can attend today’s meeting,” Asim Sarkar told reporters. Asim Sarkar commented that he did not know what would be discussed. He said that Shantanu Tagore had invited him for the meeting for that reason. He is reluctant to open his mouth on whether he can leave the team.

Read more: Suddenly Dilip Ghosh of BJP at the house of Trinamool city administrator in Khargpur! What is the reason?

After a while it was seen that the office bearers of All India Matua Mahasangha also started coming to Thakurbari one by one. Pankaj Kumar Mandal, a resident of Kalyani, general secretary of the All India Matua Mahasangha (Matua Mahasangha), claimed that Matua was not given importance in the BJP’s state and district committees. He said the next steps would be known after today’s meeting. Ashok Kirtaniya, a BJP MLA from Bangaon North, also arrived at Shantanu Tagore’s meeting on the same day. He did not respond to questions from reporters.

Read more: Went to submit nomination … What did this ‘BJP’ candidate do in the middle!

After leaving the BJP (Bengal BJP) group on Monday, Shantanu said, So I don’t need to be in those groups either. I will answer everything in time. ” BJP all-India president JP Naddar spoke to him on Monday night. But Shantanu will call this meeting within 24 hours. The BJP is also looking at him.