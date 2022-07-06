Matua Vote: Factor Matua Vote! Before the 24th election, Shan Banga is again in the arms of BJP

#Kolkata: Citizenship reform has been under pressure from the beginning. The law was made after the 19th Lok Sabha vote. But, that law, the CAA, is still not effective today. Two years later the Lok Sabha vote again. Once again, the CAA-promise in the face of BJP leaders. With which Tarja peaks. Hot CAA-weapons in the vote. Most of the refugees from Bangladesh belong to the Scheduled Caste Matua. Their claim is permanent citizenship. In the last few years, there has been a lot of pressure on this citizenship issue. Starting in 2019.

The BJP has promised to give permanent citizenship to the Matuas before the 19th Lok Sabha polls. CAA is the issue on the ballot. The BJP also gets its dividend as a result of the Lok Sabha vote. The lotus blooms in the Matua-affected Ranaghat and Bangaon constituencies as well. After the Lok Sabha vote, the activities with CAA increased in Padma Shibir. In December 2019, Modi’s cabinet gave clearance to the Citizenship Amendment Bill. The bill says non-Muslim refugees from neighboring countries will be granted Indian citizenship. Protests erupted across the country as soon as the bill was introduced in Parliament. However, the Modi government did not back down. The Citizenship Amendment Bill became law on January 10, 2020. However, the CAA is still not effective. However, the CAA-promise has been heard from Padma leaders more than once in the Ekushey Assembly polls.

Read more – West Bengal Weather Update: Do you have to get wet today? Rain forecast with thunderstorms at different times of the day, today’s weather update

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited North Bengal a few months ago, told a public meeting that the Center would take steps to make the CAA effective as soon as everyone gets the corona vaccine. Incidentally, about 63 assembly seats in Bengal were affected by Matua. Of these, the Trinamool won 53 seats in the Ekushey assembly elections. BJP in 30. About 39% of the seats won by BJP in the state are affected by Matua. BJP won the seat. However, the CAA has not yet been launched. This has created anger among some of the Matuas. Recently, BJP’s Matua face Shantanu Tagore also became dissonant in Bengal. Asing Sarkar, a BJP MLA from Haringhata, recently said, “I promised the voters at my center the CAA. If the CAA is not implemented immediately, I will not be able to go to the people to ask for votes. Although the Padma Shibir was able to handle the situation temporarily, the Matuars were adamant about the CAA’s demands.

Read more – BSF vs BGB: India could not, BGB defeated BSF in two-way battle

In this situation, BJP state president Sukant Majumder is in the assembly this time. This time also CAA-promise in his throat. What is your reaction to BJP state president Sukant Majumder about CAA? Replying to a question, Sukant Babu said that the aim of the central leaders of the BJP was to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya. That has been done on the order of the court. Our goal this time is to implement CAA in the whole country including West Bengal. He claimed that the law will be enforced in this state long before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. State opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari said, “The CAA will be implemented. We don’t have to wait till the election of 24 ‘. Bengal BJP state president and opposition leader have the same tone about CAA. Around which, the field of Bengal politics has started to explode in a new political frenzy.

VENKATESWAR LAHIRI

Published by:Debalina Datta First published: July 06, 2022, 08:11 IST

Tags: BJP, CAA, Lok Sabha Elections 2024