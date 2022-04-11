 Max set to make a fashion statement with the launch of its 40th Store in West Bengal, 70th Store in East India

Max Fashion, India’s most loved fashion brand for men, women and kids, is all set to redefine the fashion space of the city with the launch of its 1st store at James Long Sarani, Behala, Kolkata. Constantly expanding its footprint across India, the launch of the brand’s 40th store in the state and 70th store in Eastern Region, marks its emerging foothold in East and Central India. The brand intends to continue investing in this region through innovative, forward-looking business strategies to mark its dominance in the value fashion market. Leading Actors Soumitrisha & Adrit from the renowned TV Serial “Mithai” were present to inaugurate the store.

The new Max store promises to provide customers a one stop shop for international styles at great prices. Spread across 12328 sq. ft, the store offers more than 12,000 designs across different categories – apparel, footwear and accessories offering the best fashion solutions for everyone. The store provides an international shopping experience with dedicated sections for men, women and kids making shopping a pleasurable experience.

Max Fashion recently expanded its footprint in the North East with the launch of its stores at Itanagar-Arunachal Pradesh, Imphal-Manipur, along with Balurghat in North Bengal.

Sharing his views on the growth strategy of the brand, Mr. Rajib Mukherjee – AVP Regional Business Head, East & Central India, Max Fashion said, “Being the pioneers of fashion retail in the country, we aim to take our offering to customers across the nation. We currently have a presence of over 400+ stores across 170+ cities and plan to expand our retail footprint further. Today max fashion in East has its strong presence in 11 states with 70 stores .Max’s brand vision is to “democratize fashion” for the contemporary middle class by offering global fashion trends at amazing prices. We are certain this store too will be welcomed warmly by the discerning residents of Behala.”

The store currently stocks the Summer’22 collection present across Womens’, Mens’ and Kids wear. Complimenting every aspect of a fashionista’s dynamic lifestyle, the latest collection features the season’s hottest trends across clothing, accessories and footwear. This Summer Max wants to establish itself as a Summer Fashion Destination for family, youth, and Kids. Max has curated an exclusive range of summer wear for men, women, and children comprising of Breezy Dresses, Holiyay Shorts, Strappy Tops, Tie Dye Tees, Resort Shirts and Summer Essential Footwear and Accessories to suit all your fashion requirements.

Max retails out its own private label merchandise which is created by a team of in-house designers who are exposed to international fashion trends and excel in tailor making the styles to suit the Indian sensibilities.

Max also partnered with a leading NGO –Little Big Help Foundation, to spread happiness and distribute gifts to little children.

On the occasion of Poila Boishakh, Max Fashion ensured that the customers would not only enjoy summer collection but also savour the sweets of Bengal with their “Max Mishti & More” event. Age old tradition of treating customers with “Mishti” was loved by the customers who relived the nostalgia once again.

Adding further joy to the shopping experience, Max has also announced an exclusive inaugural offer for first 200 customers who shop for Rs.1999 or above, will get an assured Gift Voucher worth Rs 250/-.