May be sworn in as mayor of four Purnigams on 22nd – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Today, Friday is the meeting of the Trinamool National Working Committee. It may be announced there who will be the mayor of Tinpur Nigam (Bangla News).

The mayors of the four municipalities can take oath on February 22. This has been known from the sources of the Urban Development Department. A notification regarding the swearing in of the mayor may be issued in the next few days. The day the mayor is sworn in, the newly elected people’s representatives will also be sworn in. It will be known who will be the mayor today, Friday afternoon. Voting took place in Bidhannagar, Chandannagar, Asansol and Siliguri municipalities on February 12. The counting of votes is on 14 February.

As a result, the Trinamool candidates have won in all the municipalities with absolute dominance. This is the first time that the ruling party of the state has single-handedly occupied Siliguri municipality. That is why former minister Gautam Dev is the mayor of Siliguri municipality. The Trinamool leader announced this after the results of the four pre-polls were announced on Monday. Mamata Banerjee can announce the mayors of Bidhannagar, Asansol and Chandannagar today. There is a lot of speculation about who will be the mayor of the other three municipalities.

The names that are being used in the political arena are: Asansol is a possible name, the name of Ujjwal Chattopadhyay is being discussed. Tapan Banerjee, the lawyer has the power to carry everyone. Malay Ghatak’s friends keep in touch with people from all walks of life. There is also the name of Amar Nath Chatterjee, the outgoing mayor. Abhijit Ghatak, brother of Malay Ghatak. His name is also coming up in the discussion.

The possible names of Bidhan Nagar being discussed are the outgoing mayor Krishna Chakraborty and Sabyasachi Dutta. The names of Anita Mandal and Devraj Chakraborty are floating in the rest of the responsibilities. On the other hand, Chandannagar on the banks of Hooghly river. There, Ram Chakraborty’s name is emerging as a possible mayor. Was the former mayor. Besides, Shubhjit Sau is the son of former MLA Ashok Sau. Perth Sarathi Dutt, Animesh Banerjee’s name is floating.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: February 18, 2022, 09:23 IST

Tags: AITMC, West Bengal Municipal Corporation Election 2022, West Bengal Municipal Corporation Election Results