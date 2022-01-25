Maybe Asansol-Baliganj by-election in March, Babul will take the challenge again on his own? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: If all goes well, the vote will be held on February 12 in four state corporations Asansol is also one of these four Purnigams However, according to Election Commission sources, Asansol Bye Elections could be held again in February after March. Because the Election Commission wants to hold the by-election in Asansol Lok Sabha constituency next March. At the same time, by-elections may be held in the Ballygunje Bye Election Assembly constituency in Kolkata.

Asansol MP Babul Supriyo resigned last October. After that he left BJP and joined Trinamool On the other hand, due to the death of Subrata Mukherjee, the Baliganj Assembly constituency is also without MLA. There are still more than two years left before the Lok Sabha elections On the other hand, the next assembly vote of the state is 6 in 2026 That is why the Election Commission wants to hold by-elections in two centers

However, the future of the by-elections depends a lot on the Corona situation in the state Due to the exacerbation of corona infection, the pre-poll had to be postponed on the advice of the Calcutta High Court However, in the last few days, the corona situation in the state has improved a lot As a result, the Election Commission wants to take a final decision in this regard after looking at a few more days

After joining the grassroots, the ruling party has used Babul Supriya to campaign in states like Tripura and Goa. In that sense, Babylon has not yet been given any major position There has been a lot of speculation about which post the Trinamool will give to the former Asansol MP, but in the end it was not implemented. As a result, there is a lot of speculation in the political arena as to whether Babul will be re-elected in the same constituency from which he has won twice.

However, seeing the results of the last few by-elections in the state, the Trinamool Congress is also very confident about the Asansol and Baliganj by-elections. Trinamool will be able to use its strength in Asansol after the pre-poll on the scheduled day Because the BJP is still very strong in Asansol, as evidenced by the last assembly elections.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: January 26, 2022, 01:02 IST

Tags: Asansol